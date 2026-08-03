US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on Mideast deal hopes
US stock indexes opened higher on Monday, driven by lower crude prices and Amazon's 3.8% rise, which pushed its market value above $3 trillion.
- Country:
- United States
Main U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Monday as signs of de-escalating tensions in the Middle East dragged down crude prices, while investors prepared for another week packed with earnings and economic data.
Amazon.com rose 3.8% and hit $3 trillion in market value for the first time.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 274 points, or 0.52%, at the open to 52,759.06. The S&P 500 rose 15.1 points, or 0.2%, to 7,504.78 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 78.8 points, or 0.31%, to 25,452.663 at the opening bell.
ALSO READ
-
US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on Mideast deal hopes; healthcare in focus
-
US STOCKS-Wall St futures gain on Mideast deal hopes; healthcare in focus
-
GLOBAL MARKETS-Iran peace hopes boost stocks, weaken crude; yen firms after intervention
-
US STOCKS-Wall St futures edge up on Mideast deal hopes; healthcare in focus
-
ROI-Iran war ushers in oil refining golden era. It won’t last: Bousso