US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on Mideast deal hopes

Main ​U.S. stock ​indexes ‌opened higher on Monday ​as signs of de-escalating ‌tensions in the Middle East dragged down crude prices, while investors ‌prepared for another week packed ‌with earnings and economic data.

Amazon.com rose 3.8% and hit $3 trillion ⁠in ​market value ⁠for the first time.

The Dow Jones ⁠Industrial Average increased 274 points, or ​0.52%, at the open to ⁠52,759.06. The S&P 500 rose 15.1 ⁠points, ​or 0.2%, to 7,504.78 and the Nasdaq ⁠Composite gained 78.8 points, or 0.31%, to ⁠25,452.663 ⁠at the opening bell.