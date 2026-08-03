'We stand with you': Nita Ambani announces Rs 21 crore for Assam flood relief; Vantara provides veterinary care

Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita M Ambani has announced a contribution of Rs 21 crore to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support families affected by devastating floods in the state. The contribution to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund follows Reliance Foundation's comprehensive multi-sectoral response to the Upper Assam floods over the past few days, with experts, volunteers and material deployed swiftly on the ground to provide relief to communities impacted due to this devastating tragedy.

"Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest solidarity are with the people of Assam. My heart goes out to every family who has been affected by these devastating floods. Please know that you are not alone," said Nita Ambani, as quoted by a release. Earlier, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, took to social media to thank Nita Ambani and Reliance Foundation for their continuous support and relief efforts.

"Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, has always stood by the people of Assam whenever our State has faced difficult times. I fondly remember her unwavering support during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the Reliance Foundation extended timely assistance to our people. Yesterday, she once again demonstrated that spirit by contributing ₹21 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support flood affected families in Upper Assam. Alongside this contribution, Reliance Foundation teams are working tirelessly on the ground, providing food, public health services, emergency shelter, and care for livestock. I convey my heartfelt gratitude to Nita Ambani and the Reliance Foundation for their compassion, kindness, and support for the people of Assam," wrote Sarma on his social media handle. Reinforcing the continuous support of the entire Reliance Family, Nita Ambani said, "Our teams from Reliance Foundation and Vantara, together with volunteers from across the Reliance family, are on the ground, working alongside the Government of Assam and local communities to provide every possible support. The people of Assam have always shown extraordinary courage and resilience in the face of adversity. We stand with you today, and we will continue to stand with you in the days ahead, as together we rebuild lives, restore hope, and emerge stronger than before."

Reliance Foundation has been working to provide support to vulnerable families in the worst-affected districts of Sivasagar and Charaideo, aiming to reach at least 50,000 most-at-need people with critical relief and recovery support. Key efforts include restoration of critical water supply systems and water purification units to deliver safe drinking water, community kitchens providing hot meals, desilting and restoring health centres, door-to-door veterinary campaigns from Vantara and close co-ordination with local authorities to ensure targeted aid delivery. Already, some of these interventions have led to benefiting thousands of people residing in the two districts, and these would continue and be stepped up in the days to come.

The release further stated that with Reliance's 'We Care' spirit guiding the actions, the on-ground intensive efforts are targeted at the restoration of habitations in impacted villages with community-driven approaches, to ensure that people affected by the devastating floods return from camps to their homes as early as possible. (ANI)