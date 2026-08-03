SC asks states to ensure safe, encroachment-free footpaths

The Supreme Court on Monday urged the states to ensure that footpaths are properly demarcated and kept free from encroachments so that pedestrians can walk safely.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 19:53 IST
SC asks states to ensure safe, encroachment-free footpaths
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday urged the states to ensure that footpaths are properly demarcated and kept free from encroachments so that pedestrians can walk safely. A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe told Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj to convey to all authorities that footpaths should be clearly demarcated for pedestrians.

The bench adjourned the hearing of a suo motu case concerning the right to safe and well-defined footpaths by two weeks and observed that implementing such a direction would not require any additional investment. "It's more about demarcation. Local bodies are aware of it. Demarcating doesn't require investment or reconstruction. If there is a road, there has to be a walkers' space. There must be confidence for the person who is walking that this is the road I am walking...," said Justice Narasimha.

The apex court in its June 19 judgement had recognised the right to walk on properly demarcated footpaths as a fundamental right and issued a series of directions. It had held that the right to walk on a demarcated footpath is a fundamental right under Article 19(1)(d) of the Constitution, which includes the right to access safe and well-demarcated footpaths.

The top court held that this right is primary and takes precedence over the movement of motorised vehicles. It had said that urban development authorities, municipal corporations, municipalities and even panchayats are constitutionally obligated to create, maintain and safeguard pedestrian infrastructure wherever roads exist.

The apex court had further held that violation of the right to walk on demarcated footpaths would entitle citizens to seek constitutional and civil remedies, including restitution and compensation, against authorities responsible for the breach. (ANI)

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