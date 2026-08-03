TRAI Launches Upgraded MyCall App to Improve Mobile Call Quality

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has launched a revamped version of the TRAI MyCall mobile application, giving telecom users a more direct role in improving voice call quality across the country. The upgraded app allows consumers to rate their calling experience instantly and report network-related issues, creating a feedback system that helps both telecom operators and regulators identify service gaps and improve overall network performance.

Consumers Can Now Rate Every Call

With more than one billion telecom subscribers in India, voice calling remains one of the most widely used communication services and often serves as the first measure of network quality. The upgraded TRAI MyCall app enables users to provide real-time feedback through a simple one-to-five-star rating after a voice call.

Users can also report specific problems such as call drops, echo during conversations, audio delays, voice breaking, cross connections, one-way audio and unusually long call connection times. This information is shared with the respective telecom service provider in an anonymised form, allowing operators to identify problem areas and take corrective action without compromising user privacy.

Smarter Features for Better Network Insights

The updated application introduces several new features designed to make participation easier and more useful. Automatic prompts after calls encourage users to submit feedback without interrupting their routine. Consumers can also view their previous ratings and reports through an interactive map, helping them track network performance across different locations.

Another important addition is the Coverage Test feature, which allows users to check signal strength and assess network coverage in their area. By combining user feedback with network-related information, the app provides a broader picture of the actual Quality of Experience alongside the technical Quality of Service measured by telecom operators.

Feedback to Strengthen Telecom Services

TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said every telecom user experiences network quality firsthand, making consumer feedback an important resource for improving services. He said the upgraded app will help telecom companies identify deficiencies more quickly, improve customer satisfaction and deliver a better calling experience.

The regulator believes this citizen-driven approach will strengthen evidence-based oversight while encouraging telecom operators to address recurring network issues more effectively. TRAI has also urged mobile users across the country to actively participate by downloading the app and regularly sharing their calling experience, stressing that every piece of feedback contributes to improving telecom services.

A Step Towards More Transparent Regulation

The revamped TRAI MyCall application reflects the regulator's focus on building a transparent, accountable and consumer-responsive telecom ecosystem. By giving subscribers a direct voice in evaluating service quality, the platform creates an additional layer of monitoring that complements traditional technical assessments and helps ensure better service standards across India's telecom networks.

The application is available for Android users through the Google Play Store.