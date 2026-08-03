President Murmu Backs Stronger India-Uzbekistan Partnership

President Droupadi Murmu has reaffirmed India's commitment to expanding its partnership with Uzbekistan, highlighting the two countries' deep historical ties and growing opportunities for cooperation in trade, education and strategic sectors. During a meeting with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said the relationship continues to grow on a foundation of trust, shared heritage and increasing economic engagement.

Shared Heritage Continues to Shape Modern Relations

Welcoming the visiting delegation, President Murmu said India and Uzbekistan are connected by centuries of cultural and civilisational exchanges that developed through ancient trade routes. She noted that similarities in architecture, language, cuisine, music and religious traditions have created strong bonds between the people of both countries, providing a solid base for expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

The President added that these historical connections continue to strengthen diplomatic relations while opening new opportunities for business, education and people-to-people engagement.

Business Cooperation Gains New Momentum

President Murmu said the presence of senior leaders in the Uzbek delegation, along with the India-Uzbekistan Business Forum held during the visit, reflects growing confidence among businesses in both countries. She observed that stronger commercial engagement can unlock significant opportunities for investment and long-term economic partnerships.

She highlighted mining, particularly rare earth minerals, as a promising area for collaboration while also identifying agriculture, pharmaceuticals and information technology as sectors where India and Uzbekistan can work closely together to create mutual growth and expand economic ties.

Education Builds Stronger People-to-People Links

The President underlined the important role educational exchanges continue to play in strengthening bilateral relations. She noted that more than 3,000 officials, professionals and students from Uzbekistan have benefited from India's Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) training programmes and scholarship initiatives.

At the same time, over 16,000 Indian students are pursuing higher education in Uzbekistan. According to the President, these students and professionals serve as a living bridge between the two countries, helping deepen understanding, friendship and long-term cooperation.

Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to Future Growth

During the meeting, both leaders expressed confidence that the discussions held during the visit would further strengthen friendship, trust and collaboration between India and Uzbekistan. The interaction reflected the shared commitment of both countries to expanding cooperation across economic, educational and strategic sectors while building on their longstanding relationship.