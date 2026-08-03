"Major victory for students, youth": CJP spokesperson Saurav Das hails SC clarification on FIRs against protesters

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's clarification on the withdrawal and closure of FIRs against students and protesters, calling it a "major victory" for the young people of the country. Welcoming the Supreme Court's latest observations, Das told reporters that the court had clarified that states, including Delhi and others, would be at liberty to withdraw or close the FIRs or file closure reports through available legal procedures.

"Today, in yet another major victory for the students of this country, for the young people of this country, the Supreme Court has clarified that the states, including Delhi and other states, will be at liberty to withdraw the FIRs or close the FIRs or file closure reports through any legal method possible," he said. Das further said the court had clarified that the reference to "criminal antecedents" in its earlier order would apply only to those accused of heinous crimes such as murder and rape.

He said the clarification would ensure that regular students and protesters, including those who had participated in political protests in the past, would not face legal difficulties. "That is also a major victory for the students so that regular students and regular protesters, and even students who have done political protests in the past, will not be facing any legal problems in the future, and all FIRs against them will be closed. It's a major, major victory," Das said.

He also said the Supreme Court had indicated during the hearing that it could invoke its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to do "complete justice" and quash FIRs registered across states. "We are waiting for the written order to come. However, whatever has been orally pronounced in the court by the judges, we welcome it. It's a major victory for the students of this country," he said.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana explained that its July 28 order permitting prosecution of protesters with "criminal antecedents" was intended to apply only to those accused of grave and heinous offences. The apex court clarified that the expression "criminal antecedents" should be understood in that limited sense.

The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions relating to alleged police force on July 20 against students protesting examination paper leaks. The July 20 Parliament march, organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) after weeks of protests and a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, drew thousands of students who attempted to march towards Parliament demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination paper leaks and broader reforms to the examination system.

As demonstrators attempted to breach police barricades in central Delhi while marching towards Parliament, security personnel used tear gas shells and carried out a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Several videos shared on social media purportedly showed protesters being manhandled by police. The Delhi Police, however, defended its action, stating that force was used only after sections of the crowd turned violent and allegedly engaged in stone-pelting. (ANI)