Jay Clayton sworn in as U.S. director of national intelligence 

Jay ​Clayton ‌was sworn ​in Monday as the U.S. ‌director of national intelligence, overseeing 18 U.S. intelligence agencies, ‌the Office of ‌the Director of National Intelligence said.

He takes on a ⁠role ​that ⁠was vacated in June when ⁠Tulsi Gabbard stepped down after ​a tenure marked by ⁠clashes with congressional Democrats, who ⁠accused ​her of advancing U.S. President Donald ⁠Trump's political agenda and promoting ⁠debunked election ⁠claims.