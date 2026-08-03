Jay Clayton sworn in as U.S. director of national intelligence
Jay Clayton was sworn in as the U.S. director of national intelligence, overseeing 18 U.S. intelligence agencies, following Tulsi Gabbard's resignation in June.
- Country:
- United States
Jay Clayton was sworn in Monday as the U.S. director of national intelligence, overseeing 18 U.S. intelligence agencies, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said.
He takes on a role that was vacated in June when Tulsi Gabbard stepped down after a tenure marked by clashes with congressional Democrats, who accused her of advancing U.S. President Donald Trump's political agenda and promoting debunked election claims.
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Jay Clayton sworn in as U.S. director of national intelligence