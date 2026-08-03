Jay Clayton sworn in as U.S. director of national intelligence 

Jay Clayton was sworn in as the U.S. director of national intelligence, overseeing 18 U.S. intelligence agencies, following Tulsi Gabbard's resignation in June.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 21:15 IST
Jay Clayton sworn in as U.S. director of national intelligence 
Tulsi Gabbard
  • Country:
  • United States

Jay ​Clayton ‌was sworn ​in Monday as the U.S. ‌director of national intelligence, overseeing 18 U.S. intelligence agencies, ‌the Office of ‌the Director of National Intelligence said.

He takes on a ⁠role ​that ⁠was vacated in June when ⁠Tulsi Gabbard stepped down after ​a tenure marked by ⁠clashes with congressional Democrats, who ⁠accused ​her of advancing U.S. President Donald ⁠Trump's political agenda and promoting ⁠debunked election ⁠claims.

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