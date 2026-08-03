India Honours Weightlifting Heroes After Glasgow Medal Haul

India's Commonwealth Games 2026 weightlifting stars received a grand welcome from Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, who honoured the medal winners for delivering one of the country's finest performances at the Glasgow Games. The Indian team competed across 11 weight categories and returned with an impressive collection of eight medals, including one gold, six silver and one bronze, while also setting new Commonwealth Games records and achieving several personal-best performances.

Recognising their outstanding achievements, Dr. Mandaviya presented cash awards of ₹30 lakh to gold medallists, ₹20 lakh to silver medallists and ₹10 lakh to bronze medallists. Congratulating the athletes, he said their victories had filled the nation with pride, recalling how Parliament celebrated every medal won by the Indian contingent during the Games.

Mirabai Chanu emerged as the biggest star of the campaign after becoming the first Indian weightlifter to win three consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medals. Rishikanta Singh and Valluri Ajay Babu also etched their names into the record books by setting new Commonwealth Games records in the snatch event, while lifters such as Gyaneshwari Yadav and Harjinder Kaur produced personal-best performances on the international stage.

Coaches and Training System Receive Recognition

The Sports Minister paid special tribute to the coaches behind India's success, including Dronacharya awardee Vijay Sharma, describing their contribution as the foundation on which champions are built. He said every successful athlete carries the guidance, discipline and dedication of a coach throughout their journey.

The success also reflected the strength of India's athlete development system. Six of the 11 weightlifters who represented the country are Khelo India Athletes, while several medallists, including Bindyarani Devi and Harjinder Kaur, train at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence in Patiala, where scientific coaching and world-class support continue to nurture emerging talent.

Athletes Encouraged to Inspire the Next Generation

During the interaction, Dr. Mandaviya spoke with the lifters about their struggles, training journeys and future ambitions, especially with the Asian Games 2026 on the horizon. The athletes shared how national coaching camps, international exposure and modern sports science helped them overcome challenges and perform at their highest level.

The Minister also urged the medal winners to visit schools and colleges and motivate young people to take up sports, saying their personal stories have the power to inspire thousands of aspiring athletes across the country. He added that building a sporting culture requires role models who can encourage children to dream bigger and pursue excellence.

Focus Shifts to Future International Success

Dr. Mandaviya also addressed athletes who narrowly missed the podium, encouraging them to continue working hard and reminding them that setbacks are part of every sporting career. He said true champions keep learning and improving with every competition.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to Indian sports, the Minister said initiatives such as Khelo India continue to provide talented athletes with quality coaching, scientific support and international exposure. He added that sustained investment in sports infrastructure and athlete development reflects the country's confidence in its young talent and its determination to compete successfully on the global stage.