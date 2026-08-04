PM Modi, Union Ministers mourn the demise of former Governor and educationist DY Patil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior Union Ministers expressed their deep condolences on the passing of DY Patil, the former Governor of Bihar, Tripura, and West Bengal, and the founder of the DY Patil Group. The leaders hailed Dr. Patil's immense contributions to the fields of education, healthcare, and public service, describing his demise as a significant loss to the nation.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Dr. Patil for his philanthropic efforts and his commitment to the welfare of the underprivileged. "Shri DY Patil Ji was at the forefront of serving society through philanthropy and education in particular. He always worked to improve the lives of others, especially the poor. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister wrote.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep grief over the passing of renowned educationist and former Governor of Bihar and West Bengal, Dr. D. Y. Patil. In a post on X, the Defence Minister hailed Dr. Patil's lifelong dedication to the field of education and his "unwavering commitment" to the service of society.

"Saddened by the passing of renowned educationist and former Governor of Bihar and West Bengal, Dr. D. Y. Patil Ji. He devoted his life to advancing education and serving society with unwavering commitment," Rajnath Singh stated. Highlighting Dr. Patil's legacy in public service, Singh added, "His distinguished public service and enduring contributions to nation-building will be fondly remembered. My condolences to his family, loved ones and admirers. Om Shanti!"

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, also expressed his grief, highlighting Dr. Patil's distinguished career in governance and nation-building. "Anguished to learn about the passing away of Dr. DY Patil, former Governor of Bihar, Tripura and West Bengal and founder of the DY Patil Group. His long and distinguished dedication to public service, along with his invaluable contributions to education, governance and nation-building, will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers," Chouhan posted on X.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, paid tribute to Dr. Patil's journey from humble beginnings to high constitutional offices. "The news of the demise of Padma Shri Dr. D. Y. Patil Ji, former Governor of Tripura, Bihar, and West Bengal, and founder of the D. Y. Patil Group, is extremely heartbreaking. His journey from an ordinary worker to fulfilling various constitutional responsibilities, and his unparalleled contributions in the fields of education and health, will always remain memorable," Goyal said.

He further added, "May God grant peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the bereaved family and his well-wishers to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti." (ANI)