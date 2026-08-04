Finland's permanent nuclear waste facility wins backing from regulator
Finland's nuclear safety regulator has recommended granting an operating permit to the Onkalo waste facility, potentially making it the world's first permanent repository for spent atomic fuel.
- Country:
- Finland
Finland's nuclear safety regulator recommended on Tuesday that the Onkalo waste facility should be granted an operating permit, paving the way for a government ruling on what would become the world's first permanent repository for spent atomic fuel.
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