Finland's permanent nuclear waste facility wins backing from regulator

Finland's nuclear safety regulator has recommended granting an operating permit to the Onkalo waste facility, potentially making it the world's first permanent repository for spent atomic fuel.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 16:35 IST
Finland's permanent nuclear waste facility wins backing from regulator
  • Country:
  • Finland

Finland's nuclear safety regulator recommended ​on Tuesday that the ​Onkalo waste facility ‌should be granted ​an operating permit, paving the way for a government ruling on what ‌would become the world's first permanent repository for spent atomic fuel.

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