13 passengers, 4 crew members injured; providing assistance to individuals, says Air India after AI2379 encounters mid-air turbulence

Air India flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a sudden loss of altitude during cruise on Tuesday, following which 13 passengers and four crew members sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for medical evaluation. According to an Air India spokesperson, "Earlier today, Air India flight AI2379 operating from Phuket to Delhi experienced a sudden loss of altitude during cruise. After the momentary event, the aircraft continued normally and landed safely in Delhi at 11:07 hrs IST."

The Airbus A320neo aircraft was carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members. Of these, 13 passengers and four crew members sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for medical evaluation. As of 18:50 hrs on August 4, five passengers have been discharged, while the remaining individuals continue to receive treatment and care, the airline said.

"Air India teams remain at the hospitals and in close contact with those affected to provide all necessary assistance and support," the spokesperson said. In accordance with established safety and regulatory procedures, the relevant regulatory authorities have been informed. Air India is fully cooperating with the investigation, and the aircraft manufacturer has also been notified.

"Air India's foremost priority remains the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew. We will continue to support those affected and their families and will work closely with the relevant authorities throughout the course of the investigation," the spokesperson said. Meanwhile, a passenger onboard recounted the ordeal, saying his father was thrown into the air and hit the aircraft's roof, while his mother and two-year-old daughter also suffered injuries, describing the incident as "a rebirth."

"My father was sitting on the aisle seat and was having coffee. He was not wearing a seat belt as there was no mandatory light for it. Suddenly, a big jolt happened and he flew and hit the roof and fell on the floor," the passenger said. "My mother, who was sitting near the window, had her head smashed into the overhead cabins, which got swollen. She was later treated at the airport by the Medanta team," he said."One part of the overhead cabin fell and hit my mother near her left eye and caused swelling there too," the passenger added.

Recounting how his wife and two-year-old daughter were affected, he said, "My wife and my two-year-old daughter also flew in the air and dropped into the passage between the seats. My daughter suffered a head injury and swelling but was also treated by the Medanta team at the airport." "Since the doctor said that the injuries were minor, we were discharged and left for Chandigarh by cab," he said.

Describing the experience as extremely frightening, the passenger said, "I would say that it was a rebirth for all of us. There were screams and my elder daughter, who is five years old, was so scared, as were we all. But we stayed put in Waheguru, and we landed safely." Praising the flight crew, he said, "The pilot did a good job in helping us calm down. The crew was very helpful."

Calling for an investigation into the incident, the passenger said, "A thorough inquiry should be done to improve air safety for all." (ANI)