Police looking into reports of 'missing' athletes after Glasgow Commonwealth Games 

Police Scotland is investigating reports of several foreign athletes, including boxers from Uganda and Pakistan, who failed to return home after the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 00:26 IST
Police looking into reports of 'missing' athletes after Glasgow Commonwealth Games 
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Scottish police are investigating ​reports of foreign athletes, ​identified in the media ‌as boxers ​from Uganda and Pakistan, who failed to return home after competing in the ‌Commonwealth Games that ended in Glasgow last Sunday. "Police Scotland has received reports of several athletes who are unaccounted for," a spokesperson said ‌on Tuesday.

"Enquiries are ongoing to assess the circumstances, and early ‌engagement is taking place with the Home Office." Uganda's NBS Sport reported that four of the country's six-member boxing team had gone missing ahead of ⁠the team's ​scheduled return ⁠home on Tuesday and one of them told the broadcaster they planned to ⁠seek asylum.

The Pakistan Today website said one of the country's boxers ​had also failed to show up for a flight home ⁠on Tuesday. Reports of missing athletes after Commonwealth Games have been common in recent ⁠editions, ​which have been hosted in Australia or Britain since Glasgow 2014.

In 2018, after the Gold Coast Games in Australia, ⁠authorities were seeking 50 athletes and officials still missing a month ⁠after competition ⁠ended, with another 190 seeking asylum. Some 3,000 athletes from 74 nations attended the 11 days of ‌the Glasgow ‌Games.

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