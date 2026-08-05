Lula leads Bolsonaro but gap narrows ahead of Brazil election, poll shows

​Brazilian President ‌Luiz Inacio Lula ​da Silva continues to ‌lead Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, although the right-wing challenger has ‌narrowed the gap with ‌the leftist incumbent ahead of October's election, a Quaest poll commissioned ⁠by ​brokerage ⁠Genial showed on Wednesday.

In a ⁠simulated second-round runoff, Lula ​would receive 44%support compared with ⁠39% for Bolsonaro. A July ⁠15 ​Quaest poll had Lula leading Bolsonaro by ⁠45% to 37%.