Lula leads Bolsonaro but gap narrows ahead of Brazil election, poll shows
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains a narrow lead over right-wing challenger Senator Flavio Bolsonaro ahead of October's election, according to a recent Quaest poll.
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva continues to lead Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, although the right-wing challenger has narrowed the gap with the leftist incumbent ahead of October's election, a Quaest poll commissioned by brokerage Genial showed on Wednesday.
In a simulated second-round runoff, Lula would receive 44%support compared with 39% for Bolsonaro. A July 15 Quaest poll had Lula leading Bolsonaro by 45% to 37%.
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