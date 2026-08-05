UGC identifies 32 fake universities; Centre asks states to take legal action against them

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has identified 32 fake universities across the country as per its latest list published in February 2026, and the Central Government has asked states and Union Territories to take legal action against such institutions, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. This information was given by Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

According to the Ministry of Education, the list of fake Universities is available on the website of UGC at: https://www.ugc.gov.in/universitydetails/Fakeuniversity.

The following actions have been undertaken by UGC regarding self-styled or fake Universities: Issued clarifications/compliance letters/show-cause/warning notices to the fake institutions.Issued Public Notices on the UGC website to caution Students and the public at Large against such self-styled institutions.

Letters have been issued to the Chief Secretaries, Education Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of the concerned States/UTs, requesting them to take suitable action against such self-styled fake universities/institutions and to register FIRs against these self-styled educational institutions which are operating in violation of the UGC Act, 1956. Further, the Central Government has requested the Chief Secretaries of all State Governments and UT Administrations to take legal action for the closure of these institutions, and to take appropriate action against those involved in defrauding and cheating students by misrepresenting themselves as "Universities," awarding degrees, and using the word "University" with their name.

They were also requested to inform the Central Government/UGC of any other fake universities functioning in their States/UTs that are not included in the UGC's list of fake universities. (ANI)