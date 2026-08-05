Industry Leaders Join Angola Oil & Gas 2026 Speaker Lineup

Senior executives from leading energy and industrial companies have been confirmed as speakers for the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2026 conference, where they will share insights on exploration, production efficiency, digital innovation and local content development. Their participation comes as Angola works to maintain crude oil production above one million barrels per day while expanding exploration activities and improving recovery from mature fields.

The conference will bring together experts from Copia Group of Companies, Solar Turbines, Cabship, SLB and Sistran, each offering practical experience in engineering, logistics, technology and industrial services that support the country's growing upstream sector.

Copia Group to Showcase AI-Driven Well Log Technology

Edmilson Delfim Praia, Director of Research, Development and Technology at Copia Group of Companies, will present research on the use of machine learning to reconstruct missing RHOB and NPHI well logs. The presentation will highlight how artificial intelligence can improve subsurface analysis and help operators make more informed decisions during exploration and production.

As a Platinum Sponsor of AOG 2026, Copia provides engineering, construction, project management and technical services that support oil, gas and industrial projects across Angola.

Local Companies to Discuss Stronger Value Chains

Angolan logistics company Cabship will contribute to discussions on strengthening domestic service capacity as investment in upstream projects continues to grow. General Manager Luis Da Silva will join a panel focused on building local value chains through logistics, services and insurance, highlighting the role of indigenous companies in supporting large-scale energy developments.

Sistran will also participate in the same discussion through its Managing Director, Dionisio Viegas. The company delivers engineering, automation, instrumentation and control solutions across the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors in Angola and several regional markets. Its partnerships with global technology providers have expanded access to advanced industrial automation systems throughout the region.

Focus on Reliability and Digital Innovation

Solar Turbines Europe will be represented by Marc Vignal, Customer Services Area Sales Manager for Southern Europe and Africa, who will join a session examining ways to improve efficiency and extend the performance of mature oil and gas assets. The company has supplied industrial gas turbines, compressors and related equipment to Angola's energy sector for more than 50 years.

Technology company SLB will also play a key role during the event. Alex Cooke, Geophysics Lead and Principal Geophysicist, will present on advanced technologies used to unlock Angola's subsurface potential. The company recently expanded the deployment of its Delfi digital platform through a three-year agreement with Azule Energy and has completed more than 100 digital and operational projects through its Luanda Performance Live Center since it opened in 2025.

The participation of these companies reflects the industry's growing focus on innovation, operational efficiency and stronger local partnerships as Angola continues to develop its oil and gas sector.