FAA says Marine One was briefly too close to passenger airplane
A military helicopter carrying Donald Trump briefly lost separation from a departing passenger jet at Reagan Washington National Airport, but the FAA deemed the U.S. president was not in danger.
- Country:
- United States
The Federal Aviation Administration said a military helicopter carrying Donald Trump on Tuesday was briefly too close to a passenger jet departing Reagan Washington National Airport but said the U.S. president was not in danger.
"Based on our preliminary safety review, there was momentary loss of separation after which the aircraft continued to move away from one another," the FAA said on Wednesday.
Trump's Marine One helicopter took off from the White House Tuesday afternoon, but air-traffic controllers had not halted commercial flights at nearby Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport as required under a policy set last year following a fatal collision, two sources told Reuters.
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