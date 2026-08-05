FAA says Marine One was briefly too close to passenger airplane

The ​Federal Aviation Administration ​said a ‌military helicopter ​carrying Donald Trump on Tuesday was briefly ‌too close to a passenger jet departing Reagan Washington National Airport but said ‌the U.S. president was not in ‌danger.

"Based on our preliminary safety review, there was momentary loss of separation after ⁠which ​the ⁠aircraft continued to move away from one another," ⁠the FAA said on Wednesday.

Trump's Marine ​One helicopter took off from the ⁠White House Tuesday afternoon, but air-traffic controllers ⁠had ​not halted commercial flights at nearby Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport ⁠as required under a policy set last ⁠year ⁠following a fatal collision, two sources told Reuters.