FAA says Marine One was briefly too close to passenger airplane

A military helicopter carrying Donald Trump briefly lost separation from a departing passenger jet at Reagan Washington National Airport, but the FAA deemed the U.S. president was not in danger.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 21:14 IST
FAA says Marine One was briefly too close to passenger airplane
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

The ​Federal Aviation Administration ​said a ‌military helicopter ​carrying Donald Trump on Tuesday was briefly ‌too close to a passenger jet departing Reagan Washington National Airport but said ‌the U.S. president was not in ‌danger.

"Based on our preliminary safety review, there was momentary loss of separation after ⁠which ​the ⁠aircraft continued to move away from one another," ⁠the FAA said on Wednesday.

Trump's Marine ​One helicopter took off from the ⁠White House Tuesday afternoon, but air-traffic controllers ⁠had ​not halted commercial flights at nearby Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport ⁠as required under a policy set last ⁠year ⁠following a fatal collision, two sources told Reuters.

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