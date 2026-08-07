CBI finds NEET-UG 2026 paper leak an organised multi-state criminal conspiracy involving NTA subject experts, middlemen, candidates

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has concluded that the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak was the result of a well-organised, multi-state criminal conspiracy in which confidential examination questions were allegedly leaked by National Testing Agency (NTA) subject experts and passed through a chain of intermediaries to candidates in exchange for huge sums of money. The agency has filed a chargesheet before the Special CBI Court at Rouse Avenue, Delhi, naming 13 accused, including three NTA subject experts, coaching operators, middlemen and candidates.

According to the chargesheet, the investigation revealed that three NTA-appointed subject experts Botany expert Manisha Gurunath Mandhare (A-1), Chemistry expert Prahlad Vithalrao Kulkarni (A-2) and Physics expert Manisha Sanjay Havaldar (A-3) allegedly abused their official positions to illegally access confidential NEET-UG 2026 question papers and share them with members of the conspiracy before the examination. The CBI has invoked offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The investigation, according to the agency, uncovered a structured supply chain through which the leaked papers travelled from the experts to coaching operators and brokers before finally reaching candidates. The CBI alleges that private accused Tejas Shah (A-4), Shivraj Motegaonkar (A-5), Dr Manoj Shirure (A-6), Manisha Sanjay Waghmare (A-7), Dhananjay Lokhande (A-8), Shubham Khairnar (A-9), Yash Yadav (A-10), Mangilal Biwal (A-11), Dinesh Biwal (A-12) and Vikas Biwal (A-13) played different roles in distributing the leaked questions and arranging payments.

The chargesheet states that forensic examination of seized mobile phones, pen drives and other digital devices revealed PDF and image files containing leaked NEET questions. Investigators claim that these files were exchanged through Telegram, WhatsApp and other instant messaging platforms several days before the examination. The CBI says the digital evidence establishes the movement of the leaked questions across multiple accused.

Tracing the chain of circulation, the CBI alleges that Mangilal Biwal (A-11) received leaked questions through Telegram from co-accused Yash Yadav (A-10). The agency claims Biwal subsequently handed over original Class X and XII certificates and a signed blank cheque as security to an associate of Yash Yadav, documents that were later recovered during searches. The agency further states that Yash Yadav had obtained the leaked question papers from Nashik-based accused Shubham Madhukar Khairnar (A-9). During forensic analysis of Yadav's mobile phone, investigators allegedly found chats with a contact saved as "AP Broker", who was identified as Khairnar. The recovered PDF files containing leaked questions were also found on Yadav's device, according to the chargesheet.

The CBI alleges that Khairnar procured the leaked questions from Dhananjay Lokhande (A-8) in a deal allegedly worth Rs 25 lakh. During interrogation, Khairnar is stated to have disclosed the financial arrangement. The agency further claims Lokhande had received the leaked questions from Manisha Sanjay Waghmare (A-7), who allegedly arranged for physical copies to be delivered through intermediaries. According to the chargesheet, searches at Waghmare's residence led to the recovery of a mobile phone containing a WhatsApp group named "NEET 2026".

The investigation also revealed that Waghmare was in contact with NTA Chemistry expert Prahlad Kulkarni (A-2), who had worked on the Marathi-to-English back translation of the Chemistry paper for NEET-UG 2026. The CBI alleges Waghmare obtained the leaked Biology and Chemistry questions through students whom she had introduced to the NTA experts Manisha Mandhare (A-1) and Kulkarni (A-2). The CBI has also detailed statements of candidates examined during the probe. According to the chargesheet, one candidate and her father were allegedly offered access to NEET-UG 2026 questions for ₹4 lakh, alongside coaching arrangements and offline revision classes conducted by one of the NTA subject experts. The investigation traces these interactions to late 2025 and early 2026 as part of the alleged conspiracy.

The agency has asserted that forensic analysis of seized electronic devices, chat records, recovered documents and witness statements collectively establish the alleged criminal conspiracy, abuse of official position by public servants and illegal circulation of confidential examination material before the conduct of NEET-UG 2026. (ANI)