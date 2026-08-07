J-K: High alert in Ramban after vehicle evades police checkpoint, search operation launched

A high-security alert was sounded in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district in the early hours of Friday after a car allegedly evaded a police checkpoint at Chanderkote and fled towards the Nashri area, prompting a search operation involving multiple security agencies. According to official sources, the car was travelling from Srinagar towards Jammu when it failed to stop at the Chanderkote police checkpoint at around 3:30 am despite being signalled by police personnel.

Following the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Police issued an alert and launched a coordinated search operation across the district. Senior police officers, along with personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Indian Army, reached the area and intensified security checks at strategic locations along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and adjoining roads. After an extensive search, the car was traced and seized on Dalwas Link Road in Ramban district.

Police have launched an investigation to determine why the vehicle fled the checkpoint and to establish the identity and whereabouts of its occupants. Officials said security has been heightened across the district as a precautionary measure, while legal proceedings have been initiated. Investigators are examining all possible angles, including whether the occupants attempted to evade checking for criminal or security-related reasons.

The incident comes amid heightened security across Jammu and Kashmir following recent security-related developments and ongoing counter-terror operations in the Union Territory. Security agencies have maintained heightened vigilance along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), a key route connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country. Regular vehicle checks, identity verification and area domination exercises are being carried out along the highway.

In recent months, police, the Army and central security forces have intensified surveillance across sensitive districts, particularly along highways and border areas, to prevent the movement of terrorists, arms and other unlawful activities. Further investigation into the incident is underway, and officials said additional details would be shared as the probe progresses. (ANI)