Rugby-Wallabies wary of Japan's threat on the counter in Osaka test
Australia's Wallabies seek back-to-back test wins for the first time in a year, facing Japan in Osaka on Saturday, with skipper Harry Wilson warning of the Brave Blossoms' counterattack threat.
- Country:
- Australia
Australia are desperate to register back-to-back test wins for the first time in a year when they take on Japan on Saturday, but skipper Harry Wilson said they needed to be wary of the Brave Blossoms on the counterattack. Not since they beat the British & Irish Lions and Springboks in August last year have the Wallabies managed two wins in a row but that is the target in Osaka after they beat Italy in July to snap a six-match losing streak. "It's always nice to get a win after a fair few losses on the trot," number eight Wilson told reporters in Osaka on Friday. "It definitely gave the team a little bit more confidence, but we're very aware we need to be a consistent team, we want to be winning consistently.
"We've got an opportunity this Saturday to get two in a row and really try and build the momentum in our squad." Saturday's clash also marks the first match in charge for Les Kiss and he will pit his coaching smarts against Eddie Jones, who has twice been in charge of the Wallabies and will be hoping to lead Japan to their first win over Australia.
Wilson said Australia were expecting the hosts to come out firing at Hanazono Rugby Stadium, where high temperatures and stifling humidity are forecast. "We know, I guess, how fast tempo Japan plays and some of their counterattack is unbelievable," Wilson said.
"So we have to kick really smart and when we give them the ball, we have to put them in the right positions because their back three and their flyhalf are very electric with the ball." Four of Japan's matchday 23 -- lock Harry Hockings, centre Dylan Riley as well as loose forwards Jack Cornelsen and Ben Gunter -- were raised in Australia and Wilson was looking forward to catching up with them on Saturday.
"There's a few familiar faces, a few Aussies I guess we grew up with," said the Queensland Reds stalwart. "Hocko, I'm really good mates with him and went to his wedding a couple of years ago, so I can't say there's any anger towards him. I'm really happy to see him playing for Japan now ...
"But in saying that, you definitely want to get one over him, as a mate."
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