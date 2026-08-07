Rugby-Wallabies wary of Japan's threat on the counter in Osaka test

Australia's Wallabies seek back-to-back test wins for the first time in a year, facing Japan in Osaka on Saturday, with skipper Harry Wilson warning of the Brave Blossoms' counterattack threat.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 12:18 IST
Rugby-Wallabies wary of Japan's threat on the counter in Osaka test
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia are desperate to register back-to-back test wins for the first ​time in a year when they take on Japan ​on Saturday, but skipper Harry Wilson said ‌they ​needed to be wary of the Brave Blossoms on the counterattack. Not since they beat the British & Irish Lions and Springboks in August last year have the Wallabies managed ‌two wins in a row but that is the target in Osaka after they beat Italy in July to snap a six-match losing streak. "It's always nice to get a win after a fair few losses on the trot," number eight Wilson told ‌reporters in Osaka on Friday. "It definitely gave the team a little bit more confidence, but we're very aware we ‌need to be a consistent team, we want to be winning consistently.

"We've got an opportunity this Saturday to get two in a row and really try and build the momentum in our squad." Saturday's clash also marks the first match in charge for Les Kiss and he will pit his ⁠coaching smarts ​against Eddie Jones, who has ⁠twice been in charge of the Wallabies and will be hoping to lead Japan to their first win over Australia.

Wilson said Australia were expecting the ⁠hosts to come out firing at Hanazono Rugby Stadium, where high temperatures and stifling humidity are forecast. "We know, I guess, how fast ​tempo Japan plays and some of their counterattack is unbelievable," Wilson said.

"So we have to kick really smart ⁠and when we give them the ball, we have to put them in the right positions because their back three and their flyhalf are very ⁠electric ​with the ball." Four of Japan's matchday 23 -- lock Harry Hockings, centre Dylan Riley as well as loose forwards Jack Cornelsen and Ben Gunter -- were raised in Australia and Wilson was looking forward to catching up with them on Saturday.

"There's ⁠a few familiar faces, a few Aussies I guess we grew up with," said the Queensland Reds stalwart. "Hocko, I'm really ⁠good mates with him and ⁠went to his wedding a couple of years ago, so I can't say there's any anger towards him. I'm really happy to see him playing for Japan now ...

"But in saying ‌that, you definitely want ‌to get one over him, as a mate."

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