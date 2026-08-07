Bengaluru: Accused Pradosh seeks approver status in Renukaswamy murder case; Court reserves order till Aug 10

In a major development in the Renukaswamy murder case involving Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, accused number 14 Pradosh S has moved court seeking to turn approver.

ANI | Updated: 07-08-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 10:39 IST
Bengaluru: Accused Pradosh seeks approver status in Renukaswamy murder case; Court reserves order till Aug 10
Actor Darshan (File Photo/@dasadarshan). Image Credit: ANI
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In a major development in the Renukaswamy murder case involving Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, accused number 14 Pradosh S has moved court seeking to turn approver. The Renukaswamy case involves the murder of a 33-year-old resident from Chitradurga, whose remains were discovered in Kamakshipalya, Bengaluru, on June 9.

Pradosh filed an 11-page application before the 59th City Civil and Sessions Court (CCH-59) in Bengaluru on Thursday under Section 307 of the CrPC. In the petition, he offered to make a "full and truthful disclosure" about the alleged murder, the disposal of evidence, and the roles of all co-accused. Special Public Prosecutor Prasanna P Kumar submitted a memo to the court giving the prosecution's consent to grant Pradosh approver status. The SPP said the pardon could be granted provided Pradosh satisfies all legal conditions and makes a complete confession.

In his petition, Pradosh also requested that he be shifted to a separate cell at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, away from Darshan and other co-accused. He cited fears of intimidation and pressure if kept with them. During the hearing, legal representatives for co-accused Ravi Shankar (A8) and Vinay (A10) informed the court that their clients also intend to file applications seeking approver status.

Senior advocate Hashmath Pasha, appearing for Darshan, strongly opposed the application. He argued that the defence was not provided copies of the plea and submitted that pardon cannot be granted without following due procedure and proper recording of statements. After hearing arguments from all sides, the court reserved its order on Pradosh's petition. The order is likely to be pronounced on Monday, August 10, 2026.

Renukaswamy, a fan of actor Darshan, was allegedly murdered in June 2024. The case has seen multiple arrests, with Darshan currently out on bail. (ANI)

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