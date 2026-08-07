"Opposing government is not same as opposing country": J-K CM Omar Abdullah on Mohan Bhagwat's speech

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday clarified that opposing the government is one thing while opposing the country is another thing as he weighed in on the speech of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. He further said that Mohan Bhagwat has "acknowledged this distinction". Speaking to reporters after laying the foundation stone for a road upgradation project in Jammu, CM Omar Abdullah said that the "Gen Z" were protesting for their rights.

"Mohan Bhagwat hasn't said anything that isn't true. The demonstrations by Gen Z were for their rights and entitlements. Not a single thing they said was against the country. It was certainly against the country's government, and the good thing is that Mohan Bhagwat has acknowledged this distinction. Opposing the administration or government is not the same as opposing the country. Often, opposing the government turns out to be beneficial for the country because it allows mistakes to be corrected... After Mohan Bhagwat's statement, the entire sequence of actions against the children should come to a halt," he said. He also reacted to the Jharkhand paper leak stir, "...I hope Chief Minister Hemant Soren won't ignore these demands of the children. Call them and talk to them..."

His remarks came in response to the speech of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. Referring to the recent protests and the government's subsequent outreach, Mohan Bhagwat said that due to various reasons, if a thing is not heard, agitation can be done.

"In democracy, protest is also a method to have consensus. A lot of views come together, and a consensus is evolved after discussion; that discussion may happen through dialogue. Due to various reasons, if that thing is not heard, agitation can be done. But this is to be done to evolve the consensus, not to create divisions. As far as Gen Z is concerned, what happened recently - their grievance is genuine. A lot needs to be done in India's education system, and it is not being done; so, this is being raised. So, indeed there should be dialogue," he said. "I won't say that Gen Z should not protest, but there are methods to how and what is to be done in democracy. Those who drafted the Constitution, the speeches of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, have indications on the same. This should be looked at. We too should see that Gen Z is not raising its voice to oppose they are doing this because they have some issues and that should be rectified. Agitation should not be against me or you, but for system correction," he added. (ANI)