Turbulent Debates Stir Tamil Nadu Assembly Over Budget and Allegations

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly erupted in heated debates between ruling party TVK and opposition DMK. Allegations of corruption, fiscal management, and social welfare scheme implementation took center stage, with sharp exchanges over budget presentations and accusations of leaks in government tenders. Key welfare and employment schemes were also hotly debated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 16:29 IST
Turbulent Debates Stir Tamil Nadu Assembly Over Budget and Allegations
Tamil Nadu Assembly (Photo/Tamil Nadu Assembly/YouTube) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly became a theater of heated discussion as members of the reigning Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) clashed with those of the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over key issues. Allegations spanned from corruption to fiscal mismanagement and the execution of social welfare initiatives. Former minister and DMK representative Raghupathi initiated the debate by criticizing the government's budget presentation methods.

Raghupathi quipped about the Finance Minister's use of a prayer bead during the budget presentation, and the Agriculture Minister's unconventional approach with Tirupati laddus. He also questioned the delay in appointing members to the Right to Information Commission. In response, Higher Education Minister Viswanathan dismissed claims about the involvement of Congress MP Praveen Chakravarthy in government committees, describing such discussions as inappropriate.

The debate intensified when Raghupathi raised concerns over alleged "leakages" in tender processes. TVK's Finance Minister Dr. N Marie Wilson countered with assurances of forthcoming reports on these matters. Allegations of corruption within the Water Resources Department were similarly rebuffed as unfounded by the respective ministers, who maintained that integrity remains central to their governance practices. Ultimately, the assembly concluded with a call for equitable tax distribution from the central government.

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