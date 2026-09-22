South Korea says Trump would announce final US investment plan, Yonhap reports

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 08:54 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 08:54 IST
South Korea says Trump would announce final US investment plan, Yonhap reports

​South Korea's ​industry ministry told ‌lawmakers on ​Tuesday that US President ‌Donald Trump would make the final announcement on a bilateral investment plan ‌and that funds could be ‌remitted within 45 days if requested by Washington, Yonhap News Agency ⁠reported.

Lawmakers ​were ⁠also informed that South Korea would ⁠provide the full investment for a ​gas-fired power project in ⁠Texas while ownership would be split equally ⁠with ​US partners. Seoul would retain voting rights even ⁠if only holding a 5%-10% stake ⁠in ⁠US nuclear company Westinghouse, according to Yonhap.

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