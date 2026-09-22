South Korea says Trump would announce final US investment plan, Yonhap reports
South Korea's industry ministry told lawmakers on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump would make the final announcement on a bilateral investment plan and that funds could be remitted within 45 days if requested by Washington, Yonhap News Agency reported.
Lawmakers were also informed that South Korea would provide the full investment for a gas-fired power project in Texas while ownership would be split equally with US partners. Seoul would retain voting rights even if only holding a 5%-10% stake in US nuclear company Westinghouse, according to Yonhap.