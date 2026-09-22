Torrential rains brought by Japan typhoon kill two, NHK says

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 08:57 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 08:57 IST
Torrential rains brought by Japan typhoon kill two, NHK says

Torrential rains brought ​by a powerful ​typhoon lashing Japan's ‌Pacific coast caused ​landslides that killed two people with four missing, public broadcaster NHK said ‌on Tuesday, while snapping electricity supply to nearly 50,000 homes. Typhoon Dujuan is the latest extreme weather event in a ‌year of unusually intense rain, floods and tropical cyclones ‌that have hit regions across the globe, from East Asia to North America and Europe.

Mud flowing into a home killed a woman ⁠in ​her 60s ⁠in the city of Yokosuka in the Kanto region, after landslides in ⁠the areas of Kanagawa and Chiba, the broadcaster said. Rescuers cleared ​away debris in the city of Miura, also ⁠in Kanagawa south of the capital Tokyo, as they searched for a missing ⁠person ​at a house hit by a landslide.

A resident cleared heavy mud from a nearby street ⁠after the typhoon moved northeast away from Japan. Almost 50,000 households are ⁠without ⁠electricity in the region, Tokyo Electric Power Co said in a statement.

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