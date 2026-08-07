New 'Boss Scam' Targets Indian WhatsApp Accounts

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a warning regarding a new cyber scam called the 'Boss Scam', which compromises WhatsApp accounts through perilous compressed files disguised as account statements or regulatory notices. The scam, targeting professionals and business executives, aims to exploit victim accounts for fraudulent monetary transfers.

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) reports a surge in such cases across states like Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. Victims are deceived into opening these malicious files sent via WhatsApp, SMS, or email, leading to their accounts being hijacked and further spreading the scam within their networks.

Authorities advise immediate verification of any fund-transfer requests received on these platforms and remind citizens to avoid opening unsolicited files from unknown sources. Over 58,000 individuals have been warned, and efforts to block the malware are active, with over 10,000 users protected so far.