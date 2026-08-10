RSS Distances Itself from T G Mohandas Amid Controversial Remarks

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has clarified that T G Mohandas holds no affiliation with the organization following his inflammatory comments on a recent protest.

In an official statement, K B Sreekumar, Dakshin Keralam Prant Sah Karyavah of RSS, underscored that Mohandas's views are solely his own and should not be misconstrued as representative of the RSS. The organization strongly condemns his remarks.

This clarification comes amid a legal investigation into Mohandas, who was apprehended for allegedly making violent and derogatory remarks in a YouTube video concerning a student protest in Delhi. The Kerala Police are pursuing the case vigorously.