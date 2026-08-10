Taiwan Puts Communication to Test in War Games Amid Chinese Threats

Taiwan took a proactive approach on Monday by slowing mobile internet services throughout central regions, notably Taichung, as part of its annual war games. This exercise aims to simulate communication breakdowns in scenarios such as a Chinese attack or a natural disaster. While basic mobile functions continued, core services like ATMs and landlines remained operational.

Air raid alarms were sounded in Taichung, clearing streets as a demonstration of readiness. This drill, heavily publicized in advance, sought to prepare both the infrastructure and general populace for potential crises. Similar exercises are planned for northern areas, including Taipei, later this week.

In addition to communication drills, Taiwan's military embarked on operations like repelling a mock Chinese air assault on the Penghu Islands, a potential strategic target. The Han Kuang exercise is a multi-day event focused on testing Taiwan’s defense capabilities, featuring operations by ground troops and reserve force training to bolster integrated defense strategies.