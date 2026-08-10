Typhoon Dolphin Drenches China's East, Triggering Flood Chaos

Typhoon Dolphin wreaked havoc in eastern China, striking provinces and drenching Shanghai with flooding. The powerful storm resulted in flight cancellations and operational disruptions. Moving inland, it raised alerts in Beijing amid forecasts for extended rain. Compared to 2022's Doksuri, Dolphin had an uncommonly long life-cycle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 12:13 IST
Typhoon Dolphin Drenches China's East, Triggering Flood Chaos
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  • Country:
  • China

Typhoon Dolphin has unleashed chaos in eastern China, dumping torrents of rain and causing severe flooding, particularly in Shanghai. The storm, boasting maximum winds of 151 km/h, made its presence felt as it hit Zhejiang on Sunday evening before weakening to a tropical storm.

Amid the severe weather, Shanghai's airports canceled 943 flights, reducing operations by 40%, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Many districts, including Jiading and Qingpu, remain submerged, with residents documenting the aquatic chaos on social media platforms.

The storm's path takes it further inland towards Hubei and Henan, while Beijing braces for torrential rains. Comparisons are being made with Typhoon Doksuri from last year, as Dolphin continues its lengthy and destructive march across China.

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