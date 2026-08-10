Typhoon Dolphin Drenches China's East, Triggering Flood Chaos

Typhoon Dolphin has unleashed chaos in eastern China, dumping torrents of rain and causing severe flooding, particularly in Shanghai. The storm, boasting maximum winds of 151 km/h, made its presence felt as it hit Zhejiang on Sunday evening before weakening to a tropical storm.

Amid the severe weather, Shanghai's airports canceled 943 flights, reducing operations by 40%, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Many districts, including Jiading and Qingpu, remain submerged, with residents documenting the aquatic chaos on social media platforms.

The storm's path takes it further inland towards Hubei and Henan, while Beijing braces for torrential rains. Comparisons are being made with Typhoon Doksuri from last year, as Dolphin continues its lengthy and destructive march across China.