Enhanced Security Measures in Ayodhya as Devotees Flock for Second Monday of Sawan

Authorities have intensified security in Ayodhya to manage the influx of devotees for the second Monday of Sawan. Key steps include personnel deployment, surveillance, and vehicle restrictions. Strategic planning ensures devotees' safety as they worship at significant sites like the Nageshwarnath Temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 12:11 IST
Enhanced Security Measures in Ayodhya as Devotees Flock for Second Monday of Sawan
Ayodhya Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been amplified across Ayodhya as devotees and Kanwariyas gather for the second Monday of Sawan, prompting a robust deployment of police personnel in a sector-wise system to maintain safety, according to Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari. The arrangements span critical temple sites and routes frequented by pilgrims.

Continuous surveillance is managed through CCTV and drones to monitor the increasing footfall. No-vehicle zones have been instituted in heavily crowded areas to allow for unimpeded pedestrian movement, with police ensuring strict compliance.

Potential traffic diversions are in place, tailored to the flow of devotees, aiming to alleviate congestion and facilitate smooth passage around the city's crowded parts. These actions coincide with the surge of pilgrims during Sawan, a holy period dedicated to Lord Shiva, highlighted by Shiva shrines such as the historic Nageshwarnath Temple.

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