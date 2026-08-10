Telangana BJP Chief Stands with Jharkhand Students Amid Exam Controversy

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao voiced support for Jharkhand students protesting alleged exam irregularities by the JPSC and JSSC-CGL. He accused the Congress-led alliance of neglecting the students' demands for a re-examination and a CBI probe. The protests intensified after police actions against the demonstrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 13:57 IST
Telangana BJP Chief Stands with Jharkhand Students Amid Exam Controversy
Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a show of solidarity, Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao has lent his support to the students in Jharkhand protesting against alleged irregularities in public service examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) exams. Speaking to ANI, Rao criticized the Congress and its INDIA bloc, accusing them of ignoring the genuine concerns and demands of the students, who are seeking both a re-examination and a CBI investigation into the alleged discrepancies.

Rao's remarks come as thousands of students have taken to the streets in Jharkhand, demanding urgent reform. The protests have reached a boiling point following the Jharkhand Police's use of water cannons and lathi charge to disperse students attempting to breach barricades during a Vidhan Sabha Gherao march. The students' demands include the cancellation of the contentious examinations and significant changes in the recruitment process.

In the heart of the student uprising, prominent leader Devendra Nath Mahato of the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) has joined the calls for justice. Rallying under the banner of 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao', Mahato emphasized the imperative for the state government to heed the students' demands, especially as the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act related to the alleged exam corruption.

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