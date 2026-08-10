YSRCP Demands CBI Probe in Mega DSC Scandal Amid Massive Protests

In a significant demonstration of public unrest, YSRCP leaders and supporters organized a protest rally in Nellore city on Monday. Their primary demand was a comprehensive CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Mega DSC recruitment process, which has been mired in accusations of misconduct.

The protest route stretched from PRC to the Gandhi Statue, with throngs of demonstrators calling for scrutiny in the teacher recruitment process. YSRCP MLC Chandrasekhar Reddy, addressing the media during the rally, noted the protest's scale, emphasizing that Andhra Pradesh hadn't seen such activism since the United Andhra movement. Thousands have rallied in various parts of the state, underscoring the urgency for an inquiry.

Reddy stated that the YSRCP has compiled evidence pointing to inconsistencies in the recruitment process and is adamant that a CBI probe is necessary. He called for the immediate resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh, holding him accountable for the alleged discrepancies. The leader further criticized the government's reluctance to authorize a CBI investigation, arguing that transparency and accountability could be ensured through an independent probe.