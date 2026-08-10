Typhoon Dolphin Deluges Eastern China: Flights Grounded in Shanghai

Typhoon Dolphin brought torrential rain and storms to eastern China, flooding streets in Shanghai and grounding flights. The typhoon, initially a powerful storm with 151 kph winds, weakened but continued to drench provinces. Authorities in Beijing prepared for possible flash floods as the storm moved inland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 15:05 IST
Typhoon Dolphin Deluges Eastern China: Flights Grounded in Shanghai
  • Country:
  • China

Typhoon Dolphin unleashed torrential rains across China's eastern provinces, causing significant disruption in Shanghai where streets were flooded and nearly 40% of flights were canceled on Monday.

The typhoon made landfall in Zhejiang with winds reaching 151 kph, downgrading to a tropical storm but continuing to bring heavy rainfall to areas like Anhui, Jiangsu, and Shandong. Residents in Shanghai's Jiading and Qingpu districts reported severe waterlogging due to the persistent downpour.

Beijing has issued rain and flood warnings as the typhoon is forecasted to move further inland, potentially leading to flash floods and landslides. The storm's impact, likened to Typhoon Doksuri, has highlighted the intensity of the ongoing typhoon season, exacerbated by strong El Niño conditions.

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