Typhoon Dolphin Deluges Eastern China: Flights Grounded in Shanghai

Typhoon Dolphin unleashed torrential rains across China's eastern provinces, causing significant disruption in Shanghai where streets were flooded and nearly 40% of flights were canceled on Monday.

The typhoon made landfall in Zhejiang with winds reaching 151 kph, downgrading to a tropical storm but continuing to bring heavy rainfall to areas like Anhui, Jiangsu, and Shandong. Residents in Shanghai's Jiading and Qingpu districts reported severe waterlogging due to the persistent downpour.

Beijing has issued rain and flood warnings as the typhoon is forecasted to move further inland, potentially leading to flash floods and landslides. The storm's impact, likened to Typhoon Doksuri, has highlighted the intensity of the ongoing typhoon season, exacerbated by strong El Niño conditions.