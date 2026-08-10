Cabinet Conundrum: MLA Shivannanavar Threatens Resignation, Demands Representation

In a dramatic political move, Badami MLA Basavaraj Shivannanavar has declared that he intends to resign from the Forest Development Corporation unless he secures a spot in the state cabinet. Shivannanavar shared that discussions with the Chief Minister hinted at potential changes, with assurances to consider his situation.

The legislator highlighted former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's strong advocacy for his inclusion in the cabinet to ensure North Karnataka's representation. According to Shivannanavar, Siddaramaiah's intervention aimed to influence the party's high command in Delhi, seeking equitable representation for the region.

Reaffirming his disinterest in any corporate role, Shivannanavar's demands underscore his push for a ministerial position. The MLA has stated his readiness to resign from his corporate post should another candidate be chosen. He emphasized that the ultimate decision rests with the party's high command, and he urged supporters to refrain from exerting pressure on his behalf.