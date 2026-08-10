Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Reviews Kendriya Vidyalayas' Infrastructure and Education Quality

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi chaired a comprehensive review meeting on Monday with senior Ministry of Education officials to scrutinize the operational and infrastructural aspects of Kendriya Vidyalayas nationwide. The Minister highlighted, through a post on X, that addressing unresolved issues and boosting education quality in these central government schools were key focuses of the meeting.

In his updates posted on X, Joshi confirmed active discussions with @EduMinOfIndia officials concerning ongoing concerns related to Kendriya Vidyalayas. He assessed the current functionality of these schools, explored the status of their infrastructure, and identified other pressing matters needing government intervention. The Minister underscored the administration's resolve to enhance educational facilities for the student community.

Joshi articulated the measures discussed to resolve identified concerns, improve school amenities, and guarantee that Kendriya Vidyalayas maintain a nurturing environment conducive to student learning. This meeting follows his leadership at the 13th BRICS Education Ministers' Meeting in Bhubaneswar, where the BRICS Education Ministers' Declaration was adopted. He recently assumed the Education Ministry's helm after former Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down following protests over a NEET-UG paper leak.

Upon his return from the BRICS meeting, Joshi engaged with senior Ministry officials to determine the future trajectory and prioritize critical focus areas. The discussions emphasized reviewing current initiatives, optimizing their implementation, and reinforcing the commitment to timely and effective program executions aimed at fortifying India's educational framework.

The meeting also served to synchronize efforts with the overarching vision of constructing an inclusive, future-oriented, and globally competitive education system. Joshi reiterated India's pledge to collaborate closely with BRICS partners, expressing optimism that the positive momentum generated would translate into substantial outcomes.