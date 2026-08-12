ICMR Intensifies Efforts in Gujarat Against Chandipura Virus

A specialized team from the Indian Council of Medical Research is collaborating with Gujarat authorities to tackle Chandipura virus outbreaks. The move follows recurring viral episodes, with a focus on understanding transmission, enhancing surveillance, and developing treatment strategies to alleviate the impact on affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 09:46 IST
ICMR Intensifies Efforts in Gujarat Against Chandipura Virus
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of experts from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been dispatched to Gujarat to bolster the fight against the Chandipura virus. The ICMR, led by Director General Dr. Rajiv Bahl, is working alongside state officials to gain deeper insights into the virus, curb its spread, and evaluate treatment methods.

Chandipura virus, though previously seen, re-emerged about two years ago, and a current outbreak has prompted the deployment of a Special Task Force in the area. Dr. Bahl indicated that for the past two years, the ICMR has been active in Gujarat, attempting to uncover the root causes and the recurrence of the illness.

The National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT), under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has also been mobilized to Gujarat and neighboring Rajasthan. Their mission is supported by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the NCDC Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, aiming to mitigate the virus's impact through coordinated measures.

TRENDING

1
Turbulence at Tata: Chandrasekaran's Exit and Rising Corporate Challenges

Turbulence at Tata: Chandrasekaran's Exit and Rising Corporate Challenges

India
2
Balochistan Lockdown: High Security Paralyzes Daily Life

Balochistan Lockdown: High Security Paralyzes Daily Life

Global
3
Luigi Mangione's High-Stakes Trial Set to Begin Amidst Controversy

Luigi Mangione's High-Stakes Trial Set to Begin Amidst Controversy

Global
4
Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Remains a Battleground

Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Remains a Battleground

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026