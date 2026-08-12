ICMR Intensifies Efforts in Gujarat Against Chandipura Virus

A team of experts from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been dispatched to Gujarat to bolster the fight against the Chandipura virus. The ICMR, led by Director General Dr. Rajiv Bahl, is working alongside state officials to gain deeper insights into the virus, curb its spread, and evaluate treatment methods.

Chandipura virus, though previously seen, re-emerged about two years ago, and a current outbreak has prompted the deployment of a Special Task Force in the area. Dr. Bahl indicated that for the past two years, the ICMR has been active in Gujarat, attempting to uncover the root causes and the recurrence of the illness.

The National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT), under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has also been mobilized to Gujarat and neighboring Rajasthan. Their mission is supported by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the NCDC Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, aiming to mitigate the virus's impact through coordinated measures.