Protests and Accusations: Political Clash Over Student Agitations

In a dramatic display of dissent, BJP Members of Parliament from Jharkhand staged a protest in the Parliament on Wednesday, voicing their anger over the recent lathi-charge on student protesters in Ranchi. The MPs targeted Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of 'double standards' for supporting student protests in Delhi while remaining silent on the alleged 'barbaric' treatment by the JMM-Congress coalition in Jharkhand.

The opposition, unwilling to take a back seat, launched a counter-protest. With slogans demanding answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, they spotlighted allegations of excessive police force against students in the national capital and other states. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the charge, questioning Shah's accountability regarding reported police violence using lathis and pellet guns against students.

Speaking in Delhi, Priyanka Gandhi demanded clarity on the responsibility for the harsh treatment of protesting youth. Her sharp rhetoric highlighted incidents of force, including the use of AK-47s against students in Bihar, while questioning the democratic accountability of the Home Minister.

These confrontations in the Parliament occur against the backdrop of student-led protests in regions like Delhi, Jharkhand, and Bihar, triggered by recruitment irregularities and examination paper leaks. The Congress party's insistence on a formal apology from the Home Minister underscores the severity of these accusations.

The tense situation in Jharkhand escalated as student protesters clashed with police, leading to a forceful dispersal following the breach of barricades. The matter, now a hot-button political issue, has seen arrests amid claims of irregularities in recruitment examinations, further intensifying the political discourse at the national level.