Samajwadi Party MP Questions FCRA Amendment's Impact on NGOs

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav criticizes the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, for potentially harming NGOs crucial to education and services in disadvantaged areas. He underscores the negative impact on poor communities and addresses broader political issues, including the Ram Temple debate and recent aviation safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 11:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 11:07 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Questions FCRA Amendment's Impact on NGOs
Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav ( Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav has voiced staunch opposition to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, arguing against its introduction in parliament. Yadav emphasized the significant role of NGOs in providing education and services in tribal and economically disadvantaged regions, particularly highlighting their efforts in areas like Jharkhand and Gujarat's Dang region.

Yadav stated that the work accomplished by these voluntary organizations surpasses that of many governments, stressing that new restrictions could deprive millions of poor individuals and children of crucial education and facilities. He firmly believes the bill should have never been brought to the table, as its implications could severely impact vulnerable communities.

In addition to critiquing the FCRA bill, Yadav commented on enduring political debates, such as the Ram Temple issue, underscoring its significance in Parliament and within households across India. On a separate note, he addressed safety concerns following a turbulent Air India flight, questioning the circumstances and preliminary inquiry reports, including the pilot's drug test.

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Political Storm: A Southern Call for Fair Representation

Tamil Nadu's Political Storm: A Southern Call for Fair Representation

India
2
Missile Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Strategic Launch Before Joint Drills

Missile Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Strategic Launch Before Joint Drill...

North Korea
3
Unearthing Safety: Ukraine's Call for Humanitarian Demining Aid

Unearthing Safety: Ukraine's Call for Humanitarian Demining Aid

Ukraine
4
Asia's First Desert Night Safari Approved: A Boost to Gujarat's Ecotourism

Asia's First Desert Night Safari Approved: A Boost to Gujarat's Ecotourism

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026