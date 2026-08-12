Samajwadi Party MP Questions FCRA Amendment's Impact on NGOs

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav has voiced staunch opposition to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, arguing against its introduction in parliament. Yadav emphasized the significant role of NGOs in providing education and services in tribal and economically disadvantaged regions, particularly highlighting their efforts in areas like Jharkhand and Gujarat's Dang region.

Yadav stated that the work accomplished by these voluntary organizations surpasses that of many governments, stressing that new restrictions could deprive millions of poor individuals and children of crucial education and facilities. He firmly believes the bill should have never been brought to the table, as its implications could severely impact vulnerable communities.

In addition to critiquing the FCRA bill, Yadav commented on enduring political debates, such as the Ram Temple issue, underscoring its significance in Parliament and within households across India. On a separate note, he addressed safety concerns following a turbulent Air India flight, questioning the circumstances and preliminary inquiry reports, including the pilot's drug test.