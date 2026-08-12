Chandrasekaran's Departure Reshapes Tata Sons Leadership

N. Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons, has submitted his resignation, though he will continue to serve until his current term concludes in February, according to an insider familiar with the situation. The insider requested anonymity due to the delicate nature of the circumstances.

Tata Sons, the towering $400-billion entity overseeing over 30 companies including Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, and Air India, is predominantly controlled by Tata Trusts, holding a 66% stake. Reappointment deliberations for Chandrasekaran were postponed last February, following opposition from Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts.

Noel Tata has stipulated conditions, such as preventing a public listing of Tata Sons, a commitment Chandrasekaran resisted. Past tensions between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts echo the 2016 clash leading to Cyrus Mistry's removal, involving corporate governance disputes with Ratan Tata. Recent concerns include Air India's regulatory scrutiny and Jaguar Land Rover's cyberattack woes.