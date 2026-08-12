Rajya Sabha Tensions Flare: 'Lungi Wala' Remark Sparks Outrage

The Rajya Sabha experienced significant tension as CPI(M) MP John Brittas raised a privilege notice against BJP MP Sushmita Dev for allegedly making a derogatory 'lungi wala' comment. The incident highlighted issues of regional identity and parliamentary decorum, prompting calls for an inclusive discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 12:29 IST
Rajya Sabha Tensions Flare: 'Lungi Wala' Remark Sparks Outrage
CPI(M) MP John Brittas (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Rajya Sabha was the scene of heightened tensions on Wednesday following a privilege notice filed by CPI(M) MP John Brittas against BJP MP Sushmita Dev. Brittas accused Dev of making derogatory 'lungi wala' remarks during his address in the House, emphasizing pride in his regional identity.

Addressing the incident, Brittas expressed disapproval of stereotypes, stating, 'The other day, while I was speaking, she derogatorily called me lungi wala. I was wearing a dhoti, and I'm proud to be Malayali and South Indian.' Brittas also lamented interruption while he fulfilled his parliamentary duties.

In response, Leader of the House JP Nadda acknowledged Brittas's statement, and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stressed maintaining House dignity. The Chairman urged members to show respect for regional sensibilities and summoned concerned members to discuss the issue, advocating for respectful discourse.

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