CM Saha Drives Tripura Development: Unveils 18 New Projects in Unakoti
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurates six projects and lays foundations for 12 more in Unakoti, aiming to spread development statewide. With an investment of over Rs 45 crore, the projects focus on broad sectors such as education, healthcare, and tourism to boost local economies and improve infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, has taken significant strides in advancing development within the state, inaugurating six new projects and setting the foundation for 12 additional ones in the Unakoti district. The event, held at Dolugaon Higher Secondary School grounds, marked an investment of Rs 45 crore 18 lakh 61 thousand.
In his address, CM Saha expressed the government's commitment to ensuring development reaches every district, village, and remote area of Tripura. He highlighted the focus on sectors including education, healthcare, road connectivity, and tourism. Since December 2022, Unakoti has seen the initiation of 56 projects, with Rs 197 crore 68 lakh allocated.
CM Saha also emphasized Unakoti's potential as a major tourism hub, celebrating the 'Clean and Green Unakoti' initiative. Enhancements in tourism infrastructure aim to harness the district's historical significance, thereby stimulating the local economy and job market. Developmental efforts extend to enhancing other Tripura tourist sites and improving air connectivity.