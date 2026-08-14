CM Saha Drives Tripura Development: Unveils 18 New Projects in Unakoti

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurates six projects and lays foundations for 12 more in Unakoti, aiming to spread development statewide. With an investment of over Rs 45 crore, the projects focus on broad sectors such as education, healthcare, and tourism to boost local economies and improve infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 11:53 IST
CM Saha Drives Tripura Development: Unveils 18 New Projects in Unakoti
Tripura CM Manik Saha (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, has taken significant strides in advancing development within the state, inaugurating six new projects and setting the foundation for 12 additional ones in the Unakoti district. The event, held at Dolugaon Higher Secondary School grounds, marked an investment of Rs 45 crore 18 lakh 61 thousand.

In his address, CM Saha expressed the government's commitment to ensuring development reaches every district, village, and remote area of Tripura. He highlighted the focus on sectors including education, healthcare, road connectivity, and tourism. Since December 2022, Unakoti has seen the initiation of 56 projects, with Rs 197 crore 68 lakh allocated.

CM Saha also emphasized Unakoti's potential as a major tourism hub, celebrating the 'Clean and Green Unakoti' initiative. Enhancements in tourism infrastructure aim to harness the district's historical significance, thereby stimulating the local economy and job market. Developmental efforts extend to enhancing other Tripura tourist sites and improving air connectivity.

TRENDING

1
European Shares Hover as Investors Eye Global Tensions and Upcoming Eurozone Data

European Shares Hover as Investors Eye Global Tensions and Upcoming Eurozone...

United States
2
PMK's Clash with Congress: Delimitation Debate Intensifies

PMK's Clash with Congress: Delimitation Debate Intensifies

India
3
Mount Etna's Fury Grounds Flights: Catania Airport Faces Prolonged Disruption

Mount Etna's Fury Grounds Flights: Catania Airport Faces Prolonged Disruptio...

Italy
4
Altitude Crisis Aboard Air India: Unpacking the Hydraulic Failure

Altitude Crisis Aboard Air India: Unpacking the Hydraulic Failure

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Waste to Wealth: Ethiopia’s Plastic Crisis Opens New Doors for a Circular Economy Transition

Ghana’s Gold Price Risk: IMF Warns Weak Banks and Central Bank Remain Exposed to Shocks

Diamond Slump Puts Botswana at Crossroads as AfDB Calls for New Investment and Growth Model

Global Services Boom Creates Jobs Beyond Borders, Opening New Opportunities for Local Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026