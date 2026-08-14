Balochistan Civilian Casualties Spark Outcry: Paank Calls for Accountability

In a stern rebuke, Balochistan's human rights organisation, Paank, has decried the reported aerial assault by the Pakistan Army on Soorab's civilian zones, claiming multiple casualties, including women and children. The organisation alleges that the attack inflicted severe human suffering, as per its social media updates on X.

Paank states that it has identified six fatalities and nine injured individuals amongst the victims, comprising men, women, and children, and highlights the human toll of conducting military operations in dens populous areas. They stress that civilian targeting is against the tenets of armed conflict and demand comprehensive safety measures.

Calling for a thorough, unbiased investigation into the accusations, Paank insisted on the prosecution of those accountable under global human rights law. The group has urged immediate medical aid for the affected and emphasized special care for injured children, while appealing for the UN and global entities to oversee and pressurize Pakistan for civilian protection and accountability.