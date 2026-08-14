Awarapan 2: The Harmony of Melody and Storytelling

As 'Awarapan 2' hits cinemas, filmmaker Vishesh Bhatt has shed light on his creative ethos, emphasizing that story and melody, rather than brand and scale, have always been at the core of his filmmaking. In a conversation with ANI, Bhatt explored the guiding principles of his work on 'Awarapan' and its sequel.

'Awarapan 2', released almost two decades after the original, benefits from the emotional depth and narrative-focused approach Bhatt has consistently championed. Known for films like 'Jannat' and 'Gangster', Bhatt believes a strong narrative combined with evocative music can resonate with audiences, bypassing the lure of established brands.

Bhatt elaborated on this by discussing the music's role within the film. Unlike many who view songs as marketing tools, Bhatt's team integrates them naturally into the storytelling process, enriching the emotional texture of the movie. In 'Awarapan 2', songs were crafted to complement and enhance the film's emotive journey.

He explained how deeply investing time in developing the narrative and script yields better results, both artistically and financially. Bhatt noted that spending wisely means ensuring every expenditure serves a narrative purpose. His reflections on the filmmaking process reveal a dedication to storytelling that prioritizes substance over spectacle.

With 'Awarapan 2' now in cinemas, Bhatt remains hopeful that audiences will connect with the film's narrative and musical depth. The film marks Emraan Hashmi's return as Shivam Pandit, continuing a story enriched by its music, almost 19 years after the original's release, during the Independence Day holiday period.