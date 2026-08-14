Call for Justice: PoJK Human Rights Council Demands Accountability

The Human Rights Council of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has issued a strong call for an independent, impartial investigation into recent events resulting in fatalities, civilian injuries, and allegations of excessive force. The council cites these incidents as not merely administrative or political issues but profound human rights concerns affecting the region.

In a post on X, the council highlighted the significant impact on ordinary citizens' lives, including their civil liberties and sense of security. Emphasizing that human dignity and freedoms should not be compromised, the organization reiterated the importance of rights to peaceful assembly and protest, urging authorities to maintain public order within legal bounds.

The council stressed the need for responsibility from both authorities and protesters, advocating for peaceful demonstrations and lawful investigations into all incidents. It called for transparency and accountability, denouncing the misuse of detentions and emphasizing due process and humane treatment for all detainees.