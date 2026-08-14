Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Oversees Chamoli Tunnel Rescue Efforts

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a notable visit to Gopeshwar's District Hospital on Friday, where he met workers injured in the Chamoli tunnel mishap. He inquired about their well-being and reviewed the medical provisions arranged for their care. Dhami urged the medical teams to ensure there's no lag in treatment and that all necessary medical attention is being provided to those rescued.

The Chief Minister's hospital stop followed his inspection of the Mayapur accident site in Pipalkoti, where debris and water had intruded an under-construction tunnel at THDC's Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project, trapping 22 individuals. The injured workers were transported to Gopeshwar for medical treatment. Health Department teams, along with doctors, are actively monitoring the patients' conditions, giving prompt care as needed.

Dhami also directed officials to provide essential assistance to the families affected by the incident and insisted on maintaining all arrangements at the accident location. Earlier, he visited the site to inspect the ongoing rescue efforts, engaging with officials and personnel from multiple agencies. He even entered the affected tunnel for an on-ground assessment, receiving updates directly from the rescue operatives working inside.

According to the district administration, of the 22 trapped, 19 have been successfully rescued, while efforts to extricate the remaining three individuals are ongoing. The TRT tunnel of THDC's project spans approximately three kilometers, with ground subsidence reported over a 1.50-kilometer stretch, creating treacherous conditions inside the tunnel that challenge the rescue operations.

District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar provided Chief Minister Dhami with details of the incident, the ongoing rescue operations, and the current site arrangements. Throughout the inspection, Dhami emphasized the necessity of prioritizing the safe evacuation of the remaining workers. He instructed that all available resources and expertise be utilized effectively, ensuring tight coordination between the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), police, and other involved teams.

With the rescue efforts continuing, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of leaving no stone unturned to safely rescue all remaining workers amid the concerted efforts of various agencies to clear debris and reach those still trapped in the tunnel.