NIA Arrests Key UAE-based Link in VHP Leader's Killing

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a significant breakthrough in the assassination case of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar by apprehending a key suspect, Manveer Ram. Notably, Ram is believed to have coordinated operations from the United Arab Emirates, linking Germany-based handlers of the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) to firearm suppliers and associates in India.

Ram, who was intercepted by immigration officials at Amritsar International Airport following a Look Out Circular issued by the NIA, is alleged to have been instrumental in procuring firearms for the fatal shooting of Prabhakar in Punjab's Nangal on April 13, 2024. The conspiracy allegedly involved Germany-based masterminds Harjit Singh and Kulbeer Singh, known by their aliases Laddi and Sidhu, respectively.

The NIA took command of the investigation in May 2024 and has since implicated multiple suspects, including Dharminder Kumar, who was apprehended with assistance from the Delhi Police Special Cell. The agency continues to unravel the plot and pursue other suspects, offering a substantial reward for the capture of the elusive BKI operatives Harjit Singh and Kulveer Singh.