India's NIA Attaches Properties in Major Narco-Terror Case

In a significant development in the Salaya drug seizure case, India's National Investigation Agency has attached two properties in Punjab linked to a transnational network involved in smuggling 500 kg of heroin. The network, extending across several countries, finances terrorist activities linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 11:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 11:57 IST
India's NIA Attaches Properties in Major Narco-Terror Case
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a breakthrough in the Salaya drug seizure case, involving the smuggling of 500 kg of heroin from Pakistan to India via sea. The agency attached two immovable properties in Punjab, linked to a key accused with a transnational network spanning Italy, Australia, the UAE, Thailand, Iran, and Pakistan.

These properties in Amritsar's Sultanwind area, registered under the name of Anwar Masih, were seized under Section 25(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Masih is a central figure in the transnational narco-terror conspiracy that diverts narcotics proceeds to finance terrorism activities associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The NIA confirmed that the confiscated assets are tied to proceeds connected to terrorism. The attachment was executed in the presence of witnesses and revenue officials on August 13. With 26 arrests already made, the investigation continues to unravel this complex network of international drug trafficking and terror finance.

TRENDING

1
European Shares Hover as Investors Eye Global Tensions and Upcoming Eurozone Data

European Shares Hover as Investors Eye Global Tensions and Upcoming Eurozone...

United States
2
PMK's Clash with Congress: Delimitation Debate Intensifies

PMK's Clash with Congress: Delimitation Debate Intensifies

India
3
Mount Etna's Fury Grounds Flights: Catania Airport Faces Prolonged Disruption

Mount Etna's Fury Grounds Flights: Catania Airport Faces Prolonged Disruptio...

Italy
4
Altitude Crisis Aboard Air India: Unpacking the Hydraulic Failure

Altitude Crisis Aboard Air India: Unpacking the Hydraulic Failure

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Waste to Wealth: Ethiopia’s Plastic Crisis Opens New Doors for a Circular Economy Transition

Ghana’s Gold Price Risk: IMF Warns Weak Banks and Central Bank Remain Exposed to Shocks

Diamond Slump Puts Botswana at Crossroads as AfDB Calls for New Investment and Growth Model

Global Services Boom Creates Jobs Beyond Borders, Opening New Opportunities for Local Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026