India's NIA Attaches Properties in Major Narco-Terror Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a breakthrough in the Salaya drug seizure case, involving the smuggling of 500 kg of heroin from Pakistan to India via sea. The agency attached two immovable properties in Punjab, linked to a key accused with a transnational network spanning Italy, Australia, the UAE, Thailand, Iran, and Pakistan.

These properties in Amritsar's Sultanwind area, registered under the name of Anwar Masih, were seized under Section 25(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Masih is a central figure in the transnational narco-terror conspiracy that diverts narcotics proceeds to finance terrorism activities associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The NIA confirmed that the confiscated assets are tied to proceeds connected to terrorism. The attachment was executed in the presence of witnesses and revenue officials on August 13. With 26 arrests already made, the investigation continues to unravel this complex network of international drug trafficking and terror finance.