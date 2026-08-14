NALSAR Examines BCI's Directive Amid CJI Invitation Controversy

NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad has announced that it will present the Bar Council of India's (BCI) directive to the university's Executive Council. The directive calls for an investigation into students' recent protests against the Chief Justice of India being invited as the chief guest at their forthcoming convocation.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Srikrishna Deva Rao stated in a press release that the university is assessing whether conducting such an inquiry is constitutionally and legally permissible under its governance regulations. The BCI's initial letter, dated August 13, 2026, prohibited the enrollment of graduating students pending the inquiry but later rescinded this restriction.

Despite the retraction, NALSAR noted that the BCI still requires the Vice-Chancellor to produce an investigation report. Meanwhile, Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh criticized the BCI's now-withdrawn directive, calling it arbitrary and illegal, while emphasizing the students' rights to free speech and expression.