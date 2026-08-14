Supreme Court Intervenes in BCI and NALSAR Dispute

The Supreme Court took a decisive step on Friday, issuing a notice to the Bar Council of India (BCI) in response to a plea from NALSAR University of Law regarding two controversial circulars. The move comes amid significant backlash against the BCI's directives.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant underscored that the BCI should not interfere if students lawfully protest. Senior Advocate K. Parameshwar emphasized the CJI's support for the students' right to voice concerns.

NALSAR University's Executive Council will review BCI's request for an inquiry into a recent controversy. Meanwhile, BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra clarified that no inquiry will occur, aiming to prevent obstacles for students pursuing judicial internships.