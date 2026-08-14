Court Rejects Challenge to Meat Shop Closure During Sawan, Cites 'Publicity Interest'

In a significant ruling, the Allahabad High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) questioning the closure of meat shops in Amroha during the religious Sawan month, stating the petition seemed to focus more on gaining publicity than advancing public interest.

The petition, brought forth by local advocate Nasir Farooq, contested the legality of notices issued during the Kanwar Yatra urging closure of chicken and mutton shops. Farooq asserted that the closures extended beyond necessary areas, affecting livelihoods. However, the court found the petition unconvincing.

The Uttar Pradesh government, represented by Additional Chief Standing Counsel Ramanand Pandey, opposed the petition, emphasizing the need for regulations during the massive Kanwar pilgrimage. Despite arguments about the undue impact on businesses, the court's dismissal, underscored by skepticism of the petitioner's motives, means the contested restrictions remain in place.