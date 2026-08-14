Supreme Court Advocate Criticizes BCI's Stance on Student Protest at Top Law College

In an unexpected turn, a senior Supreme Court advocate criticized the Bar Council of India's (BCI) effort to block student registrations following protests at a prestigious law college. This controversial move has raised significant concerns about the fundamental rights provided by the Indian Constitution.

Advocates voiced their surprise at the BCI's stance, which sought punitive measures against students who expressed dissent regarding the convocation ceremony. Emphasizing the guaranteed rights to free speech and peaceful protest, the advocate highlighted the overreach of the BCI's initial directive.

The situation saw intervention from Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who opposed the BCI's actions and issued a notice on the petition. The judicial community, including Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, stressed that the BCI has no jurisdiction over student expressions at institutions like NALSAR. Despite the withdrawal of BCI's directive, debates continue about the limits of student protest and authority.